Furry Friday: Meet Stallone

Julie Schirado introduces us to Stallone, a dog looking for his forever home.
On December 7th, Stella’s is hosting a stocking workshop. The event starts at 9 am and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Furry Friends.
And on December 8th, Sixteen03 Main Events will be hosting Holiday Ladies Lounge. The event starts at 2 pm and $5 from each ticket sold will be donated to Furry Friends.
On Both December 7th and December 8th, Furry Friends will be at Petsmart for a Meet and Greet event.
Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.