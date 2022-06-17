Julie Shirado from Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue joined Good Day Dakota to introduce us to Archie the dog.

Archie was pulled from a local impound. He is quiet but Shirado says he needs to be with other dogs to play with. He is a medium-sized dog that loves car rides and walks very well on the leash.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has been busy spaying and neutering dogs in the New Town area. They need volunteers and they need your help to continue saving dogs and cats.

To learn about fun upcoming events they have coming up to raise funds to continue their work, go to the Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue webpage.