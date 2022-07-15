Furry Friends Rockin Rescue’s Julie Schirado brought Tank the dog on Good Day Dakota Friday morning.

He’s a big boy who needs good walks and loves to be around people, particularly children.

He does not work well with cats as he carries them around in his mouth like they are stuffed toys.

This week, Furry Friends will be hosting a dog and cat adoption day at Pet Smart in Bismarck.

Go to Furry Friends Facebook page to find out more about this event and others that are coming up.

For more information on adopting or helping out the organization, go to Furry Friends website.