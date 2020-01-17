Further Discussion Regarding Real IDs for Tribal Citizens

For a couple of months, KX News has been asking our local officials the same question: Does this coming October’s Real ID requirement pose a problem for tribal citizens in North Dakota?

The short answer from the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission and the DMV is no.

We live in an opt-in state, meaning anyone can choose not to get a Real ID. And, those with a federal tribal ID can still use it to get on a domestic flight. But we learned a little more from the Indian Affairs Commission today.

Judicial Systems Administrator Kyle Iron Lightning sat in on a panel with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security yesterday.

Iron Lightning said his agency will be working with TSA, including the Federal Security Director for North Dakota, making sure local airline security workers know how to recognize tribal IDs.

“We’ve been trying to get out ahead and figure out what might come up from the tribes, and just to make sure his agency is aware of some of the things tribal citizens might be asking,” Iron Lightning added.

As far as a tribal ID working to get into federal buildings, the Department of Homeland Security said that it will be up to each individual building’s management.

Turtle Mountain Chairman Jamie Azure said he is working to make sure his citizens have tribal IDs that match the Real ID requirements.

