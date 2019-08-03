Fury friends strut their stuff

KX News hosted the Fuzz Butt Strut today in Minot.

People and their fury friends walked 1 and a half miles at the Roosevelt Park this morning.



The walk raised money for Service Dogs for America which trains service dogs for individuals with special needs.



The General Manager of KX says today’s event was all about Putting North Dakota First.

“Our community is everything to KX news and we want to be able to give back and help those that need that extra help and that support. As well as educate people about different programs and events that are going on that are really passionate to themselves.” says Tammy Blumhagen .

More than 20 dogs showed up to the event to strut their stuff.