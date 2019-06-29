KX News hosted the first annual Fuzz Butt Strut on Saturday.

Dog owners got a chance to walk or run with their furry friends and interact with others, all while raising money to support Service Dogs for America.

It’s a non-profit that trains service dogs for people with PTSD, Seizures, diabetes, and mobility assistance.

The money will go towards scholarships, dog training, and other services.

“I think it’s important to know that we are the only accredited dog school in the state of North Dakota. We are extremely grateful for this event and we are almost primarily funded by private donations. Without these sort of events we would not be able to keep our doors open,” said Marty Douglas, Service dogs for America development director.

The facility trains 36 to 42 dogs a year– and the animals get to choose their human. They get animals from rescue organizations, donations, and breeders.