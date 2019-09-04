FYI: Free Mandan Landfill Week is coming soon

Live Now
Mandan Public Works is offering a “Free Fall Landfill Week,” allowing residents to dispose of debris free of charge at the City Landfill from Sept. 23-28.

Some items are not be collected with normal curbside garbage pick-up, such as building material, furniture items, carpet, tires, appliances and more. These are items that typically need to be taken to the city landfill where they can be dumped for a fee.

In order to dump at the landfill during the free week, residents will be required to show identification with proof of their address and they must tie-down or tarp all loads to prevent litter along the roadway. All unsecured loads are subject to a $20 fee.

Be sure to clean out all appliances before dumping them at the landfill.
There is also a charge for any tires disposed at the landfill.

If you are disposing of paint, make sure it is dry when you bring it to the landfill. You can add sawdust, dirt or cat litter to it if it’s not dry.

The landfill is located at 4103 Co Rd 82, approximately 3 miles west of Mandan on Business Loop-94, old Highway 10. The landfill will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Visit here for more information.

