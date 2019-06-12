FYI: Here is how you can feed your kids for free this summer

PSA: If you have school-aged students in need of breakfast and lunch this summer, simply text “FOOD” to 877877 and type in your zip code when prompted and you’ll receive a message with the closest location where they can get free summer meals.



We all need a little help sometimes.

Bismarck Locations include:



Grimsrud Elementary School

716 W Saint Benedict Dr Bismarck, ND

Open: June 3 through July 26

Monday through Friday

Breakfast 7 am to 9 am

Lunch 12-1 pm

Contact site for more details.

Hours may be different on holidays.



Lions Park

1601 E Boulevard Bismarck, ND

Open: June 3 through July 26

Monday through Friday

Breakfast 7 am to 9 am

Lunch 12-1 pm

Contact site for more details.

Hours may be different on holidays.



Sons of Norway Park

1502 E Bismarck Expressway

Open: June 3 through July 26

Monday through Friday

Breakfast 7 am to 9 am

Lunch 12-1 pm

Contact site for more details.

Hours may be different on holidays.



You can do the same for all major zip codes….



This is part of the No Kid Hungry campaign. For more information head to their Facebook page here.

