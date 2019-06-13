FYI: There’s still time to apply for ND Teacher of the Year 2020

The Teacher of the Year program celebrates the work of a classroom teacher in kindergarten through grade 12. The Teacher of the Year will carry significant responsibility for representing the teaching profession in North Dakota. The person who is chosen must maintain his/her current employment position.



The current Teacher of the Year is Kayla Dornfeld from Fargo, ND. She is the CEO of Top Dog Teaching, Inc. Her main focus in on building relationships in and out of her classroom.



“Every single day teachers are working miracles in their classrooms,” said Dornfeld.



Pictures from some of Dornfeld’s admiring students.

The deadline to apply is this Saturday, June 15th.



For more information on the application process and how to qualify go here.