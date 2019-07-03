FYI: Things to do on the 4th

Bismarck -Mandan

We are putting North Dakota first so we created a list of some things to do on the 4th. Enjoy!

Symphony Spectacular

Former Burning Hills Singer Brandon Box-Higdem and Medora’s “Queen of the West” Emily Walter join the BMSO for an evening of pops, country and patriotic favorites in our annual Fireworks Spectacular at the North Dakota State Capitol Grounds.

8 PM – 12 AM

4th of July Rooftop Party at Stonehome

7 PM – 11 PM

Mandan Independence Day Parade

8:30 AM – 1 PM

There are some changes from previous years

Mandan Rodeo Days

7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Williston

The fireworks display will take place at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds in Williston ND at 6 pm and is free to the public.



There will be food vendors, the UMV Fair beer garden will be open, Kick’n It Entertainment will DJ, and Jades Agenda will perform at 8:30 pm.



No alcohol is allowed at the event or on the premises. You will be asked to leave if found consuming alcohol on site that is not served in the beer gardens.



No fireworks are allowed to be set off by attendees. You will be asked to leave if lighting fireworks on the fairgrounds.



The fireworks part of the event happens at dusk around 10:45-11pm. It’s free admission, free parking. You can sit in your vehicle or in the square (bring a bag chair/blanket) or in the stands.



Dickinson

Fireworks

Location: Former DSU Rodeo Grounds

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Minot

Spirit of the Plains Airshow at the Minot International Airport

Bring the whole family. Gates open at 2 pm with airshow starting at 4 pm. The event is free to the public.

Patriotic Ceremony under park band shell. Roosevelt Park: 9:30 am

Celebration Festival with food & craft vendors, bouncy castles, yard games, Princess & Super Hero meet & greet with face painting from 11 am to 3 pm

Minot fireworks display

Nodak Speedway 10:45 to 11:45 pm.