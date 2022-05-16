BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Early Sunday morning, a group of dedicated women completed a 24-hour training exercise to prepare them for their Race Across America.

Kilee Harmon is the Executive Director for Gaia Home, who is leading the team in the race and fundraiser. The nonprofit’s new center plans to become a six-town home hospice care facility in Bismarck.

The total cost is $12 million dollars to build, which Harmon and her team hope to have raised by the end of the year thanks to fundraising through this big race.

Gaia Home says what’s special about its hospice care facility is that it makes family front and center in the hospice process.

“Our home’s caregiving staff will be there 24/7 in order to take the caregiver role off the family. So families can just be families for that final season of life,” said Harmon.

The race begins on June 14 in Oceanside, California, and ends in Annapolis Maryland. It takes about a week to finish.

Love, Sweat and Gears is the nonprofit that helps teams raise money for their individual causes and trains them for the big race. Julie Lyons is a coach and the founder of Love, Sweat and Gears and she says our local team of women is strong, resilient and ready for the big race ahead.

“They have to go through 13 states, all the climate changes, all the terrain changes. There’s 170,000 feet total climbing in the race, which is huge,” said Lyons, “It’s 3 times as far as the Tour de France and they do it in a third of the time.”

During the race across the country, the North Dakota women will be taking a leapfrog approach working 4 to 6 hour shifts and taking rotations.

To learn more about donating to the cause click here.