MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Galusha Ranch community wants their roads to be improved and they reached out to Ward County for help.

Dana Larsen, the Ward County Engineer, says the neighborhood is asking for a road improvement from the county.

To fix all of the roads in the area requires a lot of money and money the development does not have.

To move forward, the project needs to be assessed by the county, to determine how much it will cost and how much needs to be repaired.

“As a part of the request, one piece is an engineering firm must provide an estimated cost. So the estimated cost to improve all the roads within the subdivision is about $1.2 million and then I think the total cost with engineering and other costs would be about $1.4 million,” said Larsen.

The next step for this project is to host a public hearing for the development for neighbors to voice any concerns they have.

If approved, this project would start next year with everything going the right way.