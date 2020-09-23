Game and Fish advise people to check fire danger index before heading outside

North Dakota Game and Fish has a friendly reminder: check the fire danger index before you head outdoors to hunt, fish or enjoy the fall weather.

The fire danger index map is updated every morning. It’s where you’ll find all the counties rated from low to extreme based on their weather conditions.

And with the recent warm temperatures mixed in with drier conditions this year, the experts say the chances for fires are high.

If the level reaches the extreme category things, like off-roading, open burning and smoking would all be prohibited.

“The conditions are more likely for fire and so we want to do all that we can to prevent that. So people are encouraged to check the daily fire index that is issued to give them guidance as far as how they can be recreating,” explained Jeb Williams, the Wildlife Division Chief of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

You can find the map on: https://www.ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps#firedangerratingmap

