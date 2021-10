Game and Fish are asking for help for information on a moose poaching near Tolley.

In a Facebook post, officials say a moose was shot in a field near the 56th Ave. NW and 95th St. NW intersection, likely between 10 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 2.

The post says the moose was shot several times with a shotgun and birdshot while possibly being chased by a vehicle.

If anyone has information, you’re asking to contact Report All Poachers at 701-328-9921.