Game and Fish Asking Hunters to Help Monitor Chronic Wasting Disease

North Dakota Game and Fish is asking for help from bowhunters in the Williston area as they try to track chronic wasting disease.

They’re asking hunters to submit any deer killed in units 3A1 and 3B1 to submit the head of the animal for testing.

Chronic wasting disease is fatal to deer, moose and elk and it can cause long-term population declines if left unchecked.

Heads may be dropped off in freezers located at the Game and Fish district office in Williston, and at the Divide County sheriff’s office in Crosby (north side of building).

Hunters wishing to keep the head may have it sampled at the Williston office during business hours. Taxidermists in Williston are also assisting in the effort by saving heads throughout the season.

Instructions and information are posted at the drop-off sites. Test results will be provided to hunters within 2-3 weeks. Additional drop-off sites will be available throughout the region during the deer gun season in November.

