Game and Fish Department reminds anglers to clean up the ice

It’s that time of year when North Dakotans are spending their weekends out on the ice fishing, but the North Dakota Game and Fish Department wants you to remember to clean up once you’re finished.

The department wants people to not only clean up any trash but also their catch as it is illegal to leave any fish behind.

State fishing regulations show anglers must either immediately release unharmed fish or keep them, but remember any fish from 30 feet or deeper should not be released because that kind of change in depth will kill them.

Also, if you fillet your fish on the ice you should throw away any parts that were removed from it at home.

In addition to any part of the fish you throw out, any trash including cans and cigarettes should be thrown out at home.