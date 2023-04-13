(KXNET) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is having an advisory board meeting in Velva on April 17, but the location has changed.

According to a news release, the meeting is now going to be held at Verendrye Electric Cooperative, 615 U.S. Highway 52 W in Velva at 7:00 p.m.

This is for District 2: Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville, and Ward counties.

The contact and advisory board member is Travis Leier (701) 240-3690.

If you live in a different county, you can find your advisory board meeting on the Game and Fish website.