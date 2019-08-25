Game and Fish Doles Out All Pronghorn Hunting Licenses

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s pronghorn hunting license lottery has been held, and all 1,335 licenses that were made available in 12 units were issued.

Hunters who went after pronghorn in North Dakota last year largely enjoyed success.

The state Game and Fish Department says 81 percent of 976 hunters bagged an animal last year. Most were bucks.

The agency last year made 1,075 licenses available more than doubling the number of pronghorn licenses from the previous year, due to a rebound in the population of the animals that resemble the African antelope.

A string of harsh winters that decimated pronghorn numbers led to hunting being banned from 2010 through 2013 to allow the animals to recover.