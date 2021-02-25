Game and Fish using grant money to benefit new high school trap shooting teams

North Dakota Game and Fish is encouraging schools to create a trap shooting team with the help of a grant.

KX News spoke to the department’s education section supervisor who says the grant is in its fourth year and is worth $1,000.

The grant would help fund start-up costs and getting gear like eye and hearing protection, vests and more.

The supervisor says it’s a one-time grant for high schools interested in creating a new team.

“In addition to this, we’ve been offering some shooting range grants for facilities that host clay target shooting, but we really just believe in this program and we think it’s doing good things for shooting and hunting out there,” Marty Egeland said.

Egeland says the application deadline for schools is April 1.

To access the application, CLICK HERE.

