Games, photos and an old camper? UFFDA!

It started with two girls, a camper and a dream. We’re talking about the Uffda Booth.

Hannah Hauf and Jessie Grenz wanted to create a one-of-a-kind piece that would make your special event unforgettable. Two years ago, they bought a 1961 Forrester and completely remodeled it to be a modern, classy photo booth. They also specialize in outdoor lawn games they say are perfect for social distancing. The duo tells us the booth is perfect for family reunions, weddings and other special events.

“You really get that different fun experience. We love hearing from the outside the laughs on the inside because everyone always seems to have fun,” said Grenz.

The owners tell us they sanitize all the props and the booth between every use and follow the CDC guidelines.

