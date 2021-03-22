Garage fire in Bismarck sends one resident to hospital, damages home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A fire in Bismarck on Monday sent one resident to the hospital and caused significant damage to the garage and home.

The Bismarck Fire Department says they were called to a residence on North 25th Street around 10:30 a.m. on Monday for a report of a fire in the garage.

The first arriving fire crew says they saw the occupants had evacuated from the home and saw heavy smoke and fire from the garage.

Metro Area Ambulance transported one resident to the hospital, where they treated for a burn injury and released.

The fire department says a fire investigation was conducted and the cause was determined to be accidental in nature.

The residents of the home are temporarily displaced, and the Crisis Care Chaplaincy contacted the American Red Cross to provide support for the family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Lawmakers examine possibility of Washington D.C. becoming a state

Umary Graduation

Monday's Forecast: Today is more than likely the warmest day in the forecast

NDC MAR 22

Plays of the week - March 21

Southern McLean track rallies around Mehlhoff family

Multiple home fire in Minot

Hunter's Smile

Easter baskets for all

College Hockey

Class B Basketball

High school track

College Volleyball

Mike's Full Forecast 3/20/2021

Touchmark fundraising event for 31:8 Project

Curling for a cure

College Basketball

Class A Track & Field

Class B State Tournament

Remarkable Women: Kathy Howe

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News