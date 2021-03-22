Garage fire in Bismarck sends one resident to hospital, damages home

A fire in Bismarck on Monday sent one resident to the hospital and caused significant damage to the garage and home.

The Bismarck Fire Department says they were called to a residence on North 25th Street around 10:30 a.m. on Monday for a report of a fire in the garage.

The first arriving fire crew says they saw the occupants had evacuated from the home and saw heavy smoke and fire from the garage.

Metro Area Ambulance transported one resident to the hospital, where they treated for a burn injury and released.

The fire department says a fire investigation was conducted and the cause was determined to be accidental in nature.

The residents of the home are temporarily displaced, and the Crisis Care Chaplaincy contacted the American Red Cross to provide support for the family.