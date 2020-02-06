Garbage truck fire in Bismarck

The Bismarck Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a garbage truck on fire in a parking lot at the 3000 block of Jericho Road on Thursday around 12:28 p.m.

The first arriving fire crew reported a recycling collection truck that had dumped its load of materials in a vacant parking lot, because the truck operator noticed smoke coming from the back of the vehicle. The load of recycling material was on fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, an overhaul operation was conducted to find any remaining hot spots, according to the BFD.

Three fire department apparatus and nine firefighters were dispatched to the scene. There were no injuries to the vehicle operator or first responders. There was some fire and smoke damage to the cargo area of the truck.