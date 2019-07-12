Gardeners at Oak Park Farmers Market wish this week’s rain would’ve happened earlier

The weekly drought monitor dropped today, but it doesn’t include most of Tuesday’s rainfall, so it’s a little misleading.

It shows parts of Bottineau, Renville and Burke Counties in a moderate drought, and many farmers and gardeners have struggled with the dry conditions.

But, the big rains of this week have turned things around in many cases.

For example, this gardener who was at the opening of the Oak Park Farmers Market in Minot.

“It’s amazing just after a day or two after the rain has come, the vegetables and the plants have taken off like crazy. They look really good, they’re happy. So, we really should have a good growing season if things continue like this,” said Ann Olson, Hilltop Farm.

We’ll see what kind of changes the heavy rains have on the drought monitor when the new one is released in one week.