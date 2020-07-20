Garrison councilman says he is focusing on two key items during his term

The June primary resulted in new members being elected to the Garrison city council. Now, one is looking to make a change– specifically to the Garrison Police Department.

Five months after becoming fully staffed, the agency is already looking for another officer. The department is new to the city as of early this year, and now it has hit a rough patch, with one of the officers stepping down from their position.

Newly elected councilman Curt Olson says that is one of many issues he hopes to tackle.

“We need to maintain our infrastructure, maintain the pursuit of economic development and, of course, the police department is in its developing stages, and I want to see that become a fully staffed professional police department over the next four years,” said Olson.

Olson says making sure the people in Garrison are safe is his No. 1 priority.