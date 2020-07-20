Garrison councilman says he is focusing on two key items during his term

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The June primary resulted in new members being elected to the Garrison city council. Now, one is looking to make a change– specifically to the Garrison Police Department.

Five months after becoming fully staffed, the agency is already looking for another officer. The department is new to the city as of early this year, and now it has hit a rough patch, with one of the officers stepping down from their position.

Newly elected councilman Curt Olson says that is one of many issues he hopes to tackle.

“We need to maintain our infrastructure, maintain the pursuit of economic development and, of course, the police department is in its developing stages, and I want to see that become a  fully staffed professional police department over the next four years,” said Olson.

Olson says making sure the people in Garrison are safe is his No. 1 priority.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Scam Calls

Making Benches

COVID-19 & Dairy Farmers

Bismarck Bobcats

Sabre Dogs Baseball

Monday, July 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Garrison Council Change

Capitol Shakespeare part 1

Capitol Shakespeare Part 2

Electric Co-Op

Miss Rodeo ND

EarthKind

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/20

Medieval Rush

Do's and Don'ts

Monday's Forecast: Scattered storms & cool temperatures

NDC JULY 20

Babe ruth baseball

College baseball

Teen makes thousands of masks

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss