COLEHARBOR, N.D. (KXNET) — The Garrison Dam is a vital source of power and flood control in North Dakota, and has been for more than 70 years.

But as technology and infrastructure advance, the need for improvements to its structures is important to keep the public safe and continue operations.

Safety studies have recently been performed on two structures in the dam: The Garrison Dam itself and the Snake Creek Embankment (the structure under Highway-83 that separates Lake Audubon and Lake Sakakawea).

The studies looked at updating the runoff forecast, introducing better technology with weather-changing patterns, and evaluating risks to the structures.

The studies came about as a result of the 2011 Minot flood. Before the disaster, dam operators had to pass water through it due to the high runoff. This was successful, but operators realized there were some structural concerns — primarily with the slab on the spillway, which is one of the main parts looking to be replaced.

“The goal is to maintain the integrity of our structures and reduce the risk of a catastrophic event or major failure of a structure,” said Garrison Dam Operations Project Manager, Todd Lindquist.

If renovations are approved by headquarters in Omaha, a five-year extensive project will begin later this year.