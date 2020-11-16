Garrison Fire Department gets new wheels

The Garrison Fire Department has a new fire engine to help them tackle challenges they face on a daily basis. The fire chief tells us this has been a long time coming.

In fact, the new pumper replaced two older ones that were built in the ’70s. Like many fire departments in the state, the fire chief says they serve both the city of Garrison and the rural district including some places up to 20 miles away. He says the new purchase will allow them to do their job more efficiently.

“It’s got more capabilities than the old ones did with foam and those sorts of things. It’ll get to the fires in the country a little bit quicker. It’s got a little bit more power and stuff,” Bruce Schreiner, Garrison Fire Chief.

He also says the new engine can hold up to 2500 gallons of water versus the old ones, which only carried 750.