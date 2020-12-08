Garrison food pantry in need of donations

Coronavirus
Food pantries and food banks across the state continue to work to meet growing needs in the community.

The Garrison Area Resource Center and Food Pantry opened back in January to help people in the area, but what they didn’t know was the impacts the pandemic would have on families in the area, and that the demand for help would increase.

The pantry coordinator says just last month they served close to 100 households and now they need donations more than ever.

“We are always in need of peanut butter, jelly, cereal. Things like hamburger helper and one of our biggest needs are ground beef. That’s something we just can’t seem to get enough of,” said pantry coordinator, Dawn Kolden.

The resource center is open on the fourth Thursday of each month from 12 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.
Donations can be dropped off at 71 South Main Street.

