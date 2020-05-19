Garrison High School class of 2020 get ready to cross the stage

High school seniors across the state will soon be graduating… some virtually, and others in person.

Garrison High School has decided to take the traditional route…but a little more spread out. The graduation is set to take place this Sunday on the school’s football field.

Superintendent Nick Klemisch says with only 25 seniors, they can do more to help celebrate the major accomplishments of their students.

“We can actually do a little bit more, but then we have school districts that are the same size as ours that are only allowing two parents to come and they’re doing it outdoors still,” said Dr. Nick Klemisch, Superintendent of Garrison Public Schools.

The graduation will also be streamed live. The superintendent says if weather is an issue they will move the ceremony inside to the gym.