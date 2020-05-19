Garrison Police Department growing in numbers

In continuing coverage, the city of Garrison started its police department earlier this year…and now it’s expanding. As the department is steadily growing, the new additions couldn’t have come at a better time.

Last year, the Garrison City Council voted to end the city’s contract with McLean County Sheriff’s Office. In January, the city hired a police chief to build a department from the ground up. Now, they’ve added some new faces.

“We’ve seen that we have a need for more help I guess if that’s the right word. So we put out an ad and I believe we had five applications,” said Paul Schlichting, police committee member.

He says they’ll fit right in and help the department grow.

“So we thought it was our chance to grab two of them and we thought would fit into our community. I think Johnathan and Samantha will be very good I think,” he added.

Police Chief Travis Tesch agrees. He says it’s nice to have extra hands, after serving the town single-handedly for a few months.

“It’s a big relief. If you keep doing this job by yourself, in a town this size and amount of call volume, you get burned out fast,” said Tesch.

Call volume which he says has increased over the last few months, from one or two calls a week to now over 10.

He said, “With the virus, it’s really increased domestics. I think because everyone is locked up with each other.”

But no matter how long the pandemic lasts, or how many calls they get, the Garrison Police Department is more equipped than ever to protect and serve the city.

The city is working on getting an additional patrol car for the new officers. That’s expected to happen within the next few weeks.