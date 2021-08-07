Garrison Police warn citizens of scammer purporting to be city auditor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Garrison Police are reminding citizens to keep their personal information secure in light of a new scam circulating.

In a Facebook post, they say someone is claiming to be the city auditor, calling and texting people offering money in the form a government grant in exchange for personal information.

They also say the scammers are using Facebook messenger from an account with a picture of city auditor Diane Affeldt.

Garrison Police caution everyone not to give personal information over the phone, via text message, or Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories