Garrison Police warn citizens of scammer purporting to be city auditor

Garrison Police are reminding citizens to keep their personal information secure in light of a new scam circulating.

In a Facebook post, they say someone is claiming to be the city auditor, calling and texting people offering money in the form a government grant in exchange for personal information.

They also say the scammers are using Facebook messenger from an account with a picture of city auditor Diane Affeldt.

Garrison Police caution everyone not to give personal information over the phone, via text message, or Facebook.