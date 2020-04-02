Garrison Public Schools taking advantage of the pandemic to upgrade schools

Interest rates are at an all-time low and Garrison Public Schools is taking advantage of that. The school district is taking one of the few advantages of the pandemic to help its bottom line for some much-needed upgrades.

On Monday, the Garrison school board approved a $2 million loan for various improvements at the schools.

“Our board issued a resolution for bond repayment. So it would be like a loan but we’re issuing bonds in Lou of our current building fund levy,” said Superintendent Dr. Nick Klemisch.

The superintendent of the school district says they will save thousands of dollars because of the lower interest rates. In return, they will have more money to do different improvements.

Dr. Klemisch added, “So we would be borrowing, in theory, half of that. In an effort to have a larger lump sum payment to do more projects all at once.”

Some of the priority items are a walk-in fridge and freezer at the elementary school, lighting upgrades as well as a network upgrade.

“Our teachers do a pretty good job using google classroom and just didn’t pieces from the network,” said high school principal Steve Dangle.

A lot of things haven’t been upgraded in the 70 year old building, but these current upgrades won’t only enhance the building, but the learning that takes place as well.

Dangle added, “It becomes another tool in their tool box moving forward.”