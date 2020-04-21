Garrison teacher shows up on porches of struggling math students to teach them from a distance

Since schools were moved online by Gov. Doug Burgum, families have had to adjust to doing school work from home. In today’s Positively North Dakota, we’re sharing the story of a teacher going the extra mile.

From breaking down compounds in science to writing the perfect introduction for an English paper, school can be challenging. But now that distance learning is the new norm, students aren’t getting the one-on-one interaction they were used to before.

“Yesterday we were working on some new math concepts as math can get a little harder throughout the year,” said Darlene Ruud, a fifth-grade teacher in Garrison.

She says she knows how difficult learning new information can be, especially over the computer.

“I type a lot of messages back and forth and I try to go step by step with kids, but I saw they were struggling and I didn’t want them to continue to be frustrated,” Ruud said.

So since she couldn’t help her students in the classroom, she decided to take the classroom to them.

“Mrs. Ruud is very humble, and I can tell you from a parent’s perspective, it made us tear up literally,” said parent Lisa Maki.

The Garrison teacher drove to the homes of her students, whiteboard in hand, and ready to practice social distancing.

“He called me and said do you know that Ray’s teacher is outside, like seriously outside. So I went and grabbed a picture because she absolutely nailed it on the head because to her this is absolutely nothing but from a parent’s perspective, it is everything,” said Maki.

As a teacher, Ruud says she has a duty to her children to make sure they have everything they need, even during a pandemic.

“It’s kind of who I am and It wasn’t really different than what I would do if I was in the classroom with them and helping them. So I don’t see it as I went the extra mile,” added Ruud.

But for her students, it made all the difference.

“I texted my mom on my phone and I’m like help me with my math, and she’s like…I’m not good at math. So it was more challenging then, but when Mrs. Ruud came, I understood it more,” said student Rylie Klingbeil.

“I thought it was like a prank, I didn’t think she was actually going to come to my doorstep,” said another student Izabella Schwarz.

Not a prank, but a show of dedication by a great teacher, even in times of uncertainty.

“Nothing is the same, everything is changing. and I know that these kids can rely on people that they are building relationships with,” said Maki.

Mrs. Ruud has been going to see about five students a day.