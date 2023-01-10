FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET) — Prairie Knights Casino and Resort is announcing a Gary Allan concert on Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

According to a news release, the concert is going to be held in the Pavilion event center.

Gary Allan has decades of country music that has earned him 26 hit singles on the Billboard country charts and four number ones.

His number-one songs on the charts include “Nothing On but the Radio,” “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain),” “Man to Man,” and “Tough Little Boys.”

The tickets will be going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are going to range in price from $34 to $69, depending on seat location.

They are only sold through Prairie Knights’ website or at the casino.