Gas is cheap in ND, but for many motorists, there’s nowhere to go

As the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, gas prices continue to fall.

According to GasBuddy, the average price per gallon of regular gas in North Dakota is $1.82. This time last year, the average was $2.82.

But with all the changes being made to slow the spread of COVID-19, one person says they can’t enjoy the cheaper gas prices.

“It is nice, but there’s nothing to do. You try to leave town, and there’s nothing to do there or in the next town. You can hang out with your family because everyone is at home. Other than that you’re saving gas anyway,” said Minot resident Nathan Francis.

The manager of the Simonson Gas Station in Minot says they have seen a drop in customers. People are still filling up but less frequently.

