Gas leak, fire and a rescue: A busy morning for the Bismarck Fire Department

Monday started off on a busy note for the Bismarck Fire Department.

Around 8:27 a.m., crews responded to a fire alarm at an 8-unit apartment building on the 400 block of Riverside Park Road.

When firefighters arrived on scene, there was smoke and fire in the building and a resident was reported trapped in a second-floor apartment.

One team rescued the resident using a ground ladder while other teams worked the fire inside the building.

All the occupants of the apartment complex safely evacuated the building.

There was heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the interior of the apartment where the fire started, along with heat damage to a commons area and smoke damage to neighboring apartment units.

Fire investigators believe the blaze started accidentally.

In all, 19 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

This morning, fire crews also responded to a single-family residence on West Capitol Avenue where a contractor struck a gas line while doing excavation work on the property.

A fire crew remained on the scene until Montana-Dakota Utilities arrived to repair the damaged gas supply line.

And then there was a small dryer fire at a residence in a mobile home park at 2500 Centennial Road. The responding fire crew used a handheld fire extinguisher to put out the blaze, which was confined to the dryer. The machine was pulled from the home. No injuries were reported.