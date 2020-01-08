Gas pipeline, processing plant proposed in North Dakota

A Denver company is proposing a 70-mile natural gas pipeline to a planned processing plant in western North Dakota.

Officials say Outrigger Energy’s project brings to six the number of similar facilities planned to come online by the end of next year. Outrigger Energy says its pipeline would originate in Williams County and end at the plant proposed near Williston.

The company says the project is pegged at “hundreds of millions of dollars” but less than $1 billion. Exact locations for the processing plant and pipeline route are still being finalized and no permits have been filed.