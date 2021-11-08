Gas prices continue to rise after Labor Day

Gas prices have been rising steadily since Labor Day, which is bucking the normal trend. Prices have risen 11 cents over the last month and almost $1.20 over the last year.

AAA Director of Public Affairs Gene LaDoucer said this is partially a result of the increased demand for traveling.

Among worker shortages and natural disasters striking refineries in the Gulf region, the price of ethanol has also been on the rise.

According to AAA, the cheapest average prices in the state are in Kidder County, sitting at just over $3/gallon, while the highest are in McKenzie County at nearly $3.30/gallon.

These price increases may affect not only your travel this holiday season but can have impacts lasting into next summer as well.

LaDoucer said, “If we only pull back to say $3 a gallon by February, we could expect to see gasoline prices perhaps in the $3.50 to $3.60 range in the summer.”

AAA plans to release its Thanksgiving travel projections on Nov. 9, and LaDoucer said he expects travel to be at or near pre-pandemic levels.