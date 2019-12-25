Gas prices down in time for holiday travel

If you’re looking to save some money after all of that shopping…you may be able to at the pump.

The national average for gas has fallen 3 cents from last year. The current average is $2.55 and in North Dakota $2.36. We talked to one traveler who said lower prices at the pump couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Gas prices are really cheap in Fargo. Like 10 to 20 cents cheaper. So it really helps when you’re a broke college student and trying to get back for the holidays,” said Janisha Morin.

She said she plans to take the extra money and buy a little something for her family.