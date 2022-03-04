If you’ve been driving anywhere recently, it’s a sure thing that you’ve noticed the price of gas.

Gas in the area is now around $3.69 a gallon.

Gene LaDoucer, with AAA, says we have not seen prices this high since June of 2014 — but it’s not the most we’ve paid.

That was in May of 2013 when gas reached $4.36 a gallon.

LaDoucer says gas prices will break the $4 barrier within the next two weeks, but he’s hopeful it won’t reach record levels.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is part of the reason for the higher prices.

Russia is a major oil producer and its actions have led to the price of a barrel of oil breaking the $100 barrier.