Gas prices in ND hold steady in July, much lower than 2019 rate

Motorists in North Dakota likely noticed little change in gas prices from June to July.

AAA says the statewide average for a gallon of gas on July 31st, 2020 is $2.09 — about a penny lower than the average for the month of June.

The motor club group says a gallon of gasoline cost about $2.68 in July of 2019.

“As COVID-19 case numbers near 4.5 million, demand for gasoline is weak across the country,” AAA said in a news release Friday. “The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) demand reading indicated national demand is 11 percent less than a year ago.”

The cheapest gasoline can be found in McHenry County, whose average price for a gallon of gas is $1.98.

