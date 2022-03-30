Not only is Wednesday National Doctors Day but all of March is known as National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

CHI St. Alexius and the Bismarck Cancer Center teamed up to raise awareness throughout the community.

The two health facilities came up with an interactive way to do so — a walk-through in an inflatable colon.

Facts and different areas at risk for colon cancer were labeled throughout.

Health specialists say anyone around the age of 45 and/or with a family history of colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease is at risk.

CHI’s Dr. Kevin Karls says a common misconception in North Dakota is that screening is just for when you feel sick.

“Colorectal cancer is the number three cancer among men and women nationwide and also in the state of North Dakota. It is also the second-highest cause of cancer death in both the United States and the state of North Dakota. One of our concerns here is that North Dakota actually ranks number 41 out of all 50 states in terms of the number of people eligible for screening that actually get their screening examinations,” said Dr. Karls.

He added that as healthcare workers, they need to do something about it.