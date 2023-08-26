BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, at Gateway to Science in Bismarck, there is a free event for families.

Gateway to Health is an event where visitors will have access to the Gateway to Science exhibits for free. You need to register for a 2-hour time slot to get access to interactive health booths and exhibitors.

It’s not just for kids either. There will be an opportunity for parents, guardians, grandparents, etc., to participate in discussion rooms on topics relevant to their children’s overall health. Adults will also be given tools to discuss them with their kids.

Discussions will dive deeper in financial health, physical health (nutrition and exercise), behavioral health and more.

There will be guest speakers, food trucks, games, prizes and interaction from community partners throughout the Gateway to Health event.

