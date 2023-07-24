BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The healthcare industry is a multi-billion dollar industry — and there are a lot of people, who help run it smoothly.

This week, the North Dakota Gateway to Science and Sanford Health teamed up to teach kids the endless opportunities the field has to offer.

The new program, known as ‘Aspire by Sanford’, came to the Gateway to teach kids who are participating in the ‘Human Body’ STEM Camp’.

“We talked about physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech therapists,” explained Sanford Occupational Therapist and Rehab Director, Allison Sheldon, “and what we do to help patients rehab back to their prior level of function.”

Kids also were taught how to use certain equipment used in occupational therapy.

“Sam, a physical therapist, went over a balance assessment that she would perform with her patients,” Sheldon continued. “I, as an occupational therapist, showed the kids how they would use adaptive equipment like reachers, sock-aids, and dressing sticks to take their socks on and off — let’s say after a hip surgery, or something like that.”

A STEM educator at Gateway to Science says opportunities like this for kids are important because they represent the next generation — and thus, the next wave of those who could become healthcare workers themselves.

And parents interested in showing this to their kids don’t have to wait until STEM camp comes around: this sort of education can start right inside your home.

“We really wanted to highlight all the careers they can go into, and see how it can affect their life in the future,” said STEM Educator, Hope Burdolski. “It can be as simple as going on a walk, and seeing what you can find. What I think you should take away from this is, ‘take a chance on it’, and try to make it a fun family event.”

The Career Opportunities in STEM are endless — and events like this one are igniting a fire for the next generation in the hopes that they continue to explore everything the fields have to offer.