Support for STEM is far from new to North Dakota, but one company continues to be a leader in supporting the STEM programs at the Gateway to Science Center.

Gateway to Science has been working to make its new center the go-to education location that is also entertaining for children throughout the state.

Director Beth Demke says the center will be ready to go by the end of the year.

“It will be a state-of-the-art STEM center for all ages. We will be featuring the science that’s happening across the state,” Demke said.

Wednesday, the science center announced it received a $250,000 donation from the Mandan Marathon Refinery Center.

She says Marathon has been involved since the start of the center in 1994 and was one of the founding companies.

Marathon has always helped by serving on the board and providing volunteers for programs.

The Mandan Marathon Refinery Center’s HR Manager Cam Thorughman says the relationship with the center is so important because many people that work there come from STEM backgrounds.

He says this is a great way to continue to show children what STEM majors are capable of.

“The new Gateway to Science Center will overlook the refinery and the Missouri River which is really cool,” said Thorughman.

“When it’s warmer, we’ll be having some classes, some programming, but also just social gatherings and the opportunity for people to enjoy the beauty that is North Dakota during the spring and summer months and even into the fall,” Demke said.

She says it will be beneficial to connect the science happening at the refinery to the activities and things children see at the center.

Besides being used to build the deck, the donation will be also be used elsewhere.



“It also gives us the foundation to really support our outreach program across the state, we call that Gateway to Science on the go, she said.

She also says they want to make sure North Dakota’s rural population gets the same types of experiences as those in Bismarck-Mandan.

Demke says the children are very excited about the new location and the programs that will be available.

She says she loves to hear them interested in learning and seeing more.