BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Kids can have a lot of fun at the Kirkwood Mall this weekend while learning all about STEM as part of a celebration of National Engineers Week — or E-Week, for short.

The Gateway to Science and the North Dakota Society of Professional Engineers are teaming up to host Discover Engineering this Saturday.

This festival of functions starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said STEM Educator Kirsten Dickhut, “and it’s an opportunity for kids to learn about STEM as a whole. What we are really trying to stress here is what engineering does in our everyday lives.”

There will be all sorts of activities — such as a Catapult contest, pipe creations, ziplines and so much more.

The event is free, and kids of all ages are encouraged to come out and spend time at the activity exposition.