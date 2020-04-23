Gateway to Science in Bismarck Creating Medical Equipment For Frontline Workers

A science museum that’s closed because of coronavirus is teaming with the state to create personal protective equipment for frontline medical workers.

The Gateway to Science Center along with EduTech are working with the North Dakota Department of Health and using 3D printers to create face shields, masks and other protective gear.

Gateway to Science says it’s been in touch with health officials to make sure their designs meet safety standards.

The group is looking for people and organizations across the state with technology to help with the efforts.

“We’re making sure if a request comes in from Dickinson, somebody in the Dickinson area is producing and providing that face shield. Someone in Bismarck is providing for the Bismarck people. And that the rural areas also have equal access to these resources,” shared Beth Demke, the executive director of Gateway to Science.

Initially, they received 174 requests for face guards that has now risen to about 3,000.