Gateway to Science joins program that allows reduced admission for low-income families

Gateway to Science is ensuring everyone who wants to visit can.

The museum has become a part of Museums for All, a program that encourages people from all backgrounds to come and visit.

The program gives access to low-income families by providing reduced admission for all members of the family.

All they have to do is show their SNAP benefit card at the entrance.

“We want to make sure it’s accessible to all of those families to be able to access the services that we provide. The fun way that we present STEM so that their children can come in and enjoy learning. And in a hands-on interactive way,” explained Beth Demke, the Executive Director for the museum.

Gateway to Science also offers scholarships for participants in their programs year round.