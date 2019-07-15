Gateway to Science offers summer STEM camp for middle school students

It’s the first time the science center made this available for sixth through ninth graders.

Students can participate in hands-on activities and learn more about STEM careers through job shadowing.

Gateway to Science partnered with the National Information Solutions Cooperative and Bobcat Acceleration Center to host the camp.

Organizers say there is a lot to benefit from learning STEM.

“STEM learning is important for a variety of reasons. STEM professionals across all industries are in great demand. So, it is to get kids interested in those professions and learn what the possibilities are now. It just helps them in the future,” said Judy Sauter, Marketing Director at Gateway to Science.

This is a two-week-long summer camp, ending this week. Space is limited.

