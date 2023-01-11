BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The new Gateway to Science Building is one step closer to opening.

Its first exhibit, the Water Play Gallery, is now installed. The fun-filled water table will be fully loaded with all sorts of interactive features such as a dam and turbine, boat lock, build-a-pipe, and even a vortex.

Officials with Gateway to Science say they have been working hard to get this exhibit on display.

“Oh man, I can’t even verbalize the amount of excitement I have right now,” said Kim Eslinger, gallery and exhibits director. “We have been waiting for so long and we are so excited to present this to the Bismarck-Mandan Community.”

The Water Table was designed and built by Boss Display. It took about two days to build the table. The company works to build exhibits just like this one for children’s museums across the nation.

“The Water Table is what we do most,” said Aaron Koons, with Boss Display. “But we do a lot of other various things. We’ve done scarf-blowing walls. We have a whole line of off the shelf kind of exhibits that aren’t costumed. We are always doing new stuff and even our water tables are different each time.”

There is no official opening date for the new Gateway to Science Building but officials are saying it will be sometime in March.