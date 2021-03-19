Gauging law enforcement interest in the vaccine

Coronavirus
First responders were near the top of the list of those vaccinated in North Dakota.

The question remains, did most of them choose to? We got a gauge from law enforcement in-and-around the Capital City.

At the very beginning of the year when first responders were given the opportunity to get the shot, the Burleigh County Sheriff told us about 25% of his department expressed interest.

At both the Morton County Sheriff’s Office and Mandan Police Department, the percentage was more like 50.

These numbers are rough because the agencies didn’t have a list of officers and deputies vaccinated. The estimates come from emails sent to staff to gauge interest and prepare local clinics.

Both Sheriffs say the percentage that ended up getting vaccinated later on was likely higher.

“I have received both of them and I had no issues whatsoever with it, you know,” shared Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier.

“What that does, it gives the deputies more protection and the people around the office more protection, and the public coming in. So I think it’s a good idea to get vaccinated.”

The Bismarck Police Department was unable to provide an estimate.

All departments kept vaccination voluntary.

